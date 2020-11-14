‘Million MAGA March’: Trump supporters gather in DC

Here's the latest on the pro-Trump protests going on around the District this weekend.

One week after many D.C. residents filled District streets to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of Trump supporters assembled in D.C. to back the current president.

The “Million MAGA March” began at noon at Freedom Plaza and proceeded to the Supreme Court, where they were greeted by counterprotesters. So far, it appears police have managed to maintain the peace during a rally outside the Supreme Court. Speakers included conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Shortly after 2 p.m., WTOP’s Ken Duffy told anchor Mike Murillo that the situation became “very, very tense in a matter of seconds.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

As things began to take shape Saturday, President Trump himself greeted supporters while his motorcade made its way to Trump’s Loudoun County golf course.

Presidential motorcade drives through Freedom Plaza @WTOP pic.twitter.com/RgRev90251 — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) November 14, 2020

Motivating the crowd: Trump’s projected loss in the 2020 election, which they insist is not legitimate. Supporters told WTOP they want a “total recount.”

“We need the fraud to stop,” one said.

Another warned: “If push comes to shove, it’ll be a civil war.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Another supporter, Rick, traveled to D.C. from South Carolina to back the president, and claimed there was “definitely some evidence of misconduct at least.”

The Trump campaign has yet to show substantive evidence of election fraud: Multiple legal efforts challenging the election have failed in courtrooms this week. And a statement Thursday from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.”

Despite the tension surrounding the 2020 election – and the involvement Saturday of violent far-right groups like the Proud Boys – D.C. police were confident that they would keep the proceedings safe.

This story will update throughout the day.

Who is protesting?

There doesn’t seem to be a consensus on the exact name of the planned protests — with some groups marching under the banner of “Million MAGA March,” “The March for Trump” and “Stop the Steal DC.”

Some of these have been tied to white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups through social media.

WTOP’s National Security Correspondent J.J. Green said that it was unlikely that these events end up having a large turnout or impact. Even those who follow the protests’ social media accounts have balked at the idea of holding a far-right rally in D.C.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham has said the District’s aim is to keep clashes between pro-Trump protesters and counterprotesters to a minimum. On Friday, he reminded the protest groups that carrying firearms is not permitted within the District.

From Thursday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking”:

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

15th Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)

17th Street from I Street to K Street NW (east side of Franklin Square)

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” on Friday at 2 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

I Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

H Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (east side of McPherson Square)

16th Street from K Street to O Street

17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (west side of Farragut Square)

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to K Street NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

On Saturday, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from about 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

D.C. police said that if it is deemed to be safe, vehicles will be allowed to enter the area for essential business or traveling to and from their residences.

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18th Street NW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive SW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

G Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

G Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

F Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

D Street from 5th Street NW to 9th Street NW

D Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

C Street from 3rd Street NW to 6th Street NW

C Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

4th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

5th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

16th Street from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

WTOP’s Jack Moore and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.