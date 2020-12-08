‘Million MAGA March’ on DC: What to know

The "Million MAGA March" is returning to D.C. on Saturday after a tumultuous, tension-filled showing last month that included stabbings and arrests.

According to the event’s website, which provides no contact information, around 17,000 supporters say they’re headed to the District for a rally around the National Sylvan Theater on the Mall — which is currently closed — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of the march is ostensibly to protest election fraud, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, both Republican and Democratic election officials have said the election went well, and international observers confirmed no serious irregularities.

No information about coronavirus precautions or guidance is listed on the “Million MAGA March” site.

ShutdownDC has launched an effort in newsletters and social media posts, saying “conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, Proud Boys and MAGA supporters marched on our streets while refusing to wear masks” in November. And they’re asking local hotels, including the JW Marriott DC, the Grand Hyatt Washington, Crowne Plaza Crystal City and the Holiday Inn National Airport, to refuse rooms to MAGA March attendees.

Harry’s Bar, which is in danger of losing its liquor license after becoming a haven for Trump supporters who refused to follow local COVID-19 restrictions, is another focus of ShutdownDC’s ire.

The venerable pub in the Harrington Hotel just off Pennsylvania Avenue received a pair of $1,000 fines in November for multiple violations of local COVID-19 restrictions, including overcrowding and patrons not wearing masks.

Harry’s had previously received a warning in October after Trump retweeted a video showing the bar packed with maskless patrons who cheered and chanted “Back the blue!” when a group of police officers walked in. A third formal mask violation fine would result in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board reviewing the bar’s liquor license.

ShutdownDC, Black Lives Matter DMV and D.C. police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Street closures have not yet been announced.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.