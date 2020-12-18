CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Moderna vaccine update | Update on DC schools' plans | Latest test results
DC councilmember’s SUV stolen as car theft is on the rise

Matt Small

December 18, 2020, 9:57 AM

An SUV belonging to Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh was stolen Thursday as she ran an errand, the D.C. lawmaker said.

Cheh tweeted that she had stopped by a bakery in her neighborhood “for what I thought would just be a moment, and my car was stolen.” She said nobody was harmed and that D.C. police were searching for her vehicle.

Video broadcast by NBC Washington showed what appeared to be a man getting into the driver’s seat of Cheh’s unoccupied Subaru Outback, as it was reported to be unlocked and running, before driving off.

Cheh said her phone, which had been inside her Subaru, was later found by a “kind gentleman.”

D.C. police statistics show 3,137 reports of motor vehicle theft this year, as of Dec. 18 — 49% than this time in 2019.

 

