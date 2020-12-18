DC councilmember’s SUV stolen as car theft is on the rise

D.C. police statistics show 3,137 reports of motor vehicle theft this year, as of Dec. 18 — 49% than this time in 2019.

An SUV belonging to Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh was stolen Thursday as she ran an errand, the D.C. lawmaker said.

Cheh tweeted that she had stopped by a bakery in her neighborhood “for what I thought would just be a moment, and my car was stolen.” She said nobody was harmed and that D.C. police were searching for her vehicle.

Earlier today, I stopped by my neighborhood bakery for what I thought would just be a moment, and my car was stolen. No one was harmed and and MPD is in search of my vehicle. — Mary M. Cheh (@marycheh) December 17, 2020

Video broadcast by NBC Washington showed what appeared to be a man getting into the driver’s seat of Cheh’s unoccupied Subaru Outback, as it was reported to be unlocked and running, before driving off.

Cheh said her phone, which had been inside her Subaru, was later found by a “kind gentleman.”

