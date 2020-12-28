Georgetown home scorched in house fire, investigators ID person of interest

Firefighters in D.C. battled a short, but intense house fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon, and authorities say they have identified a person of interest.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said crews responded to a call about a single-family home on fire around 1:10 p.m. on Monday on S Street near Hardy Middle School.

Firefighters arrived to find that the fire had already done serious damage to the first floor and was spreading into the second floor, per Maggiolo.

Update Working Fire 3200 block S St NW. #DCsBravest have placed fire under control. No injuries. Residents not at home at time of the fire. Investigators on scene to determine cause. This video shows initial attack on flames. pic.twitter.com/ipWR046R8N — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 28, 2020



Despite its strength, Maggiolo said crews were able to contain the fire about 20 minutes after their arrival. Maggiolo also said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze.

Fire investigators on the scene identified a person of interest, who, according to Maggiolo, was also on the scene. That person was “obtained by the investigation team,” per Maggiolo.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

Working Fire 3200 block S St NW. Fire large 2 story house with attic. #DCsBravest engaged in active interior firefight. pic.twitter.com/WkfC8m2MqU — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 28, 2020

Below is the area where the fire took place:

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.