DC health care workers can now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

Certain health care workers in D.C. can now schedule their COVID-19 vaccination thanks to a new online portal.

Currently, coronavirus vaccinations can be set up by health care workers who have direct or indirect exposure to infectious materials and also don’t have the option to telework.

Those who do meet those requirements will need to show proof that they work in such a setting during their appointment.

Health care workers can schedule an appointment at either Bread for the City, Community of Hope, Giant, Mary’s Center, Safeway and Unity Healthcare.

The portal is only to schedule appointments for the first dose of the vaccine, so those interested will need to schedule a time to receive the second dose during the initial appointment.

Those who work at places distributing vaccines internally are prompted at the beginning of the questionnaire not to continue and to contact their facility.

“We are launching this portal as a next step in our Vaccination Plan to ensure that those individuals who work in our health care settings and are at highest risk of exposure and infection know where to go to get the vaccine,” Dr. Ankoor Shah, the District’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program Lead, said in a news release.

Shah continued by saying that, while he understands there’s a high level of interest from everyone to get the vaccine, the portal should only be used by those workers who are part of the Phase 1a population.

“The sooner we get those who work in health care settings vaccinated, the sooner we can move through our other phases and get the rest of our community access to this safe and effective vaccine.”

So far, nearly 21,000 people in Maryland and over 41,000 people in Virginia have received the coronavirus vaccine.

