CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax water service offers…

Fairfax water service offers financial relief amid coronavirus pandemic

Matt Small

December 28, 2020, 8:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax Water said it is offering help to its customers struggling to pay their water bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit water utility said eligible residents can apply for financial assistance via the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program by Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Fairfax Water said it is working with Fairfax County, the City of Falls Church, and the City of Fairfax to administer funds received from the state.

The Prince William County Service Authority, that county’s water utility, is offering financial aid for customers who have suffered a loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic, too.

Virginia ended a moratorium on utility disconnections for missed payments back in October.

 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up