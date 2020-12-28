Fairfax water service offers financial relief amid coronavirus pandemic

A deadline is approaching for eligible Fairfax Water customers struggling to pay their water bills to seek relief.

Fairfax Water said it is offering help to its customers struggling to pay their water bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit water utility said eligible residents can apply for financial assistance via the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program by Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Fairfax Water said it is working with Fairfax County, the City of Falls Church, and the City of Fairfax to administer funds received from the state.

The Prince William County Service Authority, that county’s water utility, is offering financial aid for customers who have suffered a loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic, too.

Virginia ended a moratorium on utility disconnections for missed payments back in October.