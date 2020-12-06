CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Carmelo Duncan, 1-year-old lost to DC gun violence, remembered

Melissa Howell

December 6, 2020, 7:06 AM

Hundreds of people came together for a vigil on Saturday night to remember Carmelo Duncan, the 15-month-old boy who was killed in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday night.

“He’s never going to grow up; he’s never going to go to school,” said John Ayala, as he gathered with community members for the vigil at the intersection where Wednesday’s shooting happened.

Ayala lost his 11-year-old grandson, Davon McNeal, earlier this year to gun violence.

“What we see right now, with the gathering of all these people here, they want these people that committed this heinous crime caught and brought to justice,” he said to NBC Washington.

Duncan was in the car with his father when someone opened fire. D.C. police have not identified who shot and killed the baby and are now offering a $60,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: Carmelo Duncan, 15 months, was shot and killed in D.C. Wednesday night. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

Duncan is the youngest victim of gun violence this year in the District, according to D.C. police.

A map of where Wednesday’s fatal shooting happened is below.

