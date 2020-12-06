Carmelo Duncan, 1-year-old lost to DC gun violence, remembered

Hundreds of people came together for a vigil on Saturday to remember Carmelo Duncan, a 15-month-old boy shot and killed in Southeast D.C. last week.

“He’s never going to grow up; he’s never going to go to school,” said John Ayala, as he gathered with community members for the vigil at the intersection where Wednesday’s shooting happened.

Ayala lost his 11-year-old grandson, Davon McNeal, earlier this year to gun violence.

“What we see right now, with the gathering of all these people here, they want these people that committed this heinous crime caught and brought to justice,” he said to NBC Washington.

Duncan was in the car with his father when someone opened fire. D.C. police have not identified who shot and killed the baby and are now offering a $60,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Duncan is the youngest victim of gun violence this year in the District, according to D.C. police.

