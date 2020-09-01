CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to enter Phase 3 on Friday | New Md. Board of Education requirements | Latest coronavirus test results
DC police make 4th arrest in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

Valerie Bonk

September 1, 2020, 3:33 PM

D.C. police have arrested the fourth man wanted in the Fourth of July shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal in Southeast.

On Monday, Marcel Gordon, 25, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, turned himself in to police. He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. He has an earlier arrest for carrying a pistol without a license.

Gordon was the final out of four men that police were searching for in connection with the deadly shooting. The three other men were previously arrested and charged in McNeal’s death.

Carlo General, 20, was arrested and charged July 29. Christian Wingfield, 22, and Daryle Bond, 18, were arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed in early July.

McNeal was shot in the head by a stray bullet shortly after a July Fourth peace cookout organized by his mother, who works as a violence interrupter for one of the contractors working with D.C.’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

The shooting happened on Cedar Street Southeast, which was the subject of a round-the-clock watch by the police because of a previous shooting earlier that week.

Police were called away for “a priority assignment” just minutes before McNeal was shot.

McNeal attended Kramer Middle School in Southeast D.C. and played football. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called his death “an unimaginable tragedy.”

