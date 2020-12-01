1-year-old fatally shot in Southeast DC

A 1-year-old boy was shot in Southeast D.C. near the Prince George's County, Maryland, border on Wednesday night, police said.

A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. near the Prince George’s County, Maryland, border on Wednesday night, police said.

The D.C. police on Thursday morning identified the boy as 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan. A $60,000 reward is being offered.

The incident occurred near Central Avenue and Southern Avenue Southeast. Police found the boy unconscious upon arrival. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“There are no words for the sense of loss that our city will feel when they hear of this heartbreaking tragedy,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “We cannot tolerate senseless gun violence, and we must continue to come together to have the tough conversations about what we must do to eradicate it.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the angel we lost, his loved ones, and those who know the agony of this terrible loss.”

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the boy was in a car with a man, who was driving. Another child may have also been in the car, he said. Neither of the other two in the car was injured.

Police are searching for a dark gray SUV with dark-tinted windows that may have been involved in the shooting, Newsham said.

Newsham said police are currently assuming the shots were fired from another car while both were moving.

He advised anyone with information about the incident to contact D.C. police, and urged neighborhood residents to review any security footage they may have.

Below is a map of where it happened.