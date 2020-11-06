Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to RFK Stadium

Jurassic Quest is back in the D.C. area again this year, but because of the pandemic, it's now a drive-through exhibit.

Those heading to RFK Stadium between now and Nov. 15, may not be the latest stars of Jurassic World 3, but it sure might feel that way.

Jurassic Quest is back in the D.C. area again this year.

Because of the pandemic, it’s now a drive-through exhibit. As a result, the experience has moved from convention and expo centers to the parking lot of RFK Stadium, where a drive-through tour keeps you in your car and socially distanced while you learn about these romanticized reptiles.

“Jurassic Quest is a life-size dinosaur exhibit,” said Dustin Baker, who bills himself as a dinosaur trainer. “What’s awesome about our event is that families or dino-enthusiasts can come in and learn about dinosaurs and see how they would really look way back when.”

When asked if it was like being in some of the scenes from Jurassic Park, Baker said there were a lot of similarities, but also one important difference.

“When dinosaurs are depicted in movies they’re not accurate to what paleontologists say they were like,” said Baker. “We pride ourselves on getting as close to what paleontologists believe the dinosaurs were like here on earth.”

Those who go through the exhibit are guided with audio — which will play through their smartphones — telling visitors about each of the dinosaurs they come across: from when and where they lived to what they ate.

There’s even a little story that, for at least a few minutes, really feels like a scene out of the next Jurassic Park movie.

Some of the dinosaurs are on the small side, but some of them are really big.

“These are life-size dinosaurs,” Baker said. “So to see them towering and to see them move, it’s just kind of majestic.”

The whole tour and program runs about 35 minutes if there’s no traffic in the exhibit, but Baker said it’ll probably take most vehicles about an hour to go through.

“It’s educational and thrilling at the same time,” said Baker. “So your kids will have a good time, but also they might score an A on that science test later on in the school year.

Jurassic Quest is only in town until Nov. 15, and doesn’t run on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Tickets are $49 per car and must be purchased online ahead of time. And the sooner the better, according to Baker, because he said they’ve sold out in every other city they’ve toured in the past.