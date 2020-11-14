CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
First steps, teeth coming soon for National Zoo’s giant panda cub

Matthew Delaney

November 14, 2020, 12:28 PM

The National Zoo’s three-month-old giant panda cub can nearly walk, and his teeth are beginning to come in.

The giant panda cub has also more than doubled in weight in the last month.

Zookeepers expect the male cub to be able to walk very soon.

The National Zoo’s giant panda cub is growing up fast.

The three-month-old is nearly able to walk and is also beginning to teethe.

Mother Mei Xiang and zookeepers have watched the male cub temporarily get three legs underneath him when he attempts to stand up and — generally — move in the direction he intends to, according to the latest update from the zoo.

Zookeepers expect him to be walking very soon.

The zoo took the cub’s measurements on Nov. 9 and reported that he weighed 9.2 pounds and from the tip of his nose to the base of his tail, he’s 21.2 inches long. His abdominal girth measured 18.8 inches, per the zoo. He’s more than doubled his weight since last month’s update.

The cub’s teeth are starting to come in as well. Cubs typically start nibbling on solid foods around 6 months of age, although the zoo said Mei Xiang’s milk will still be the majority of his diet until he about 18 months old.

