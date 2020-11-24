DC sees surge in COVID-19 test demand before Thanksgiving

With people planning to reunite with family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, some D.C. coronavirus testing sites saw a surge in demand.

At Nationals Park on Tuesday, the line moved swiftly, with a light turnout at the testing site conducted by the D.C. government.

Testing attendants outside the stadium helped people file into the Geico Parking Garage on N Street near South Capitol Street SE, where tests were administered on the second level.

“I just wanted to get tested for the holidays, not that I’m going anywhere, but my parents live near here and I want to see them and I just want to be cautious about everything,” said Soroush Pedram of Arlington, Virginia. He said he was taking advantage of the city’s free testing.

Some of those getting tested said although they were not feeling ill, recent contact with others who have tested positive prompted them be checked.

“It was really quick … they swab your nose and you’re in and out,” said Charisha Williams, of Alexandria.

The District operated several testing sites Tuesday at fire stations, a recreational center and Judiciary Square. No appointments were needed, but participants were asked to register online at coronavirus.dc.gov/register.

However, people who walked up, without pre-registering, were also accommodated for testing.

Participants said testing results were not promised until at least three days but were also advised that some of the testing was being turned around quickly and results could be reported in 48 hours.

Maryland similarly experienced long lines early this week.

