HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Washington, DC News » DC sees surge in…

DC sees surge in COVID-19 test demand before Thanksgiving

Dick Uliano

November 24, 2020, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
coronavirus testing
With people planning to reunite with family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, some D.C. coronavirus testing sites saw a surge in demand.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
coronavirus testing
At Nationals Park on Tuesday, the line moved swiftly, with a light turnout at the testing site conducted by the D.C. government.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
coronavirus testing
Testing attendants outside the stadium helped people file into the Geico Parking Garage on N Street near South Capitol Street SE, where tests were administered on the second level.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
coronavirus testing
The District operated several testing sites Tuesday at Nats Park, fire stations, a recreational center and Judiciary Square.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
(1/4)
coronavirus testing
coronavirus testing
coronavirus testing
coronavirus testing

With people planning to reunite with family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, some D.C. coronavirus testing sites saw a surge in demand.

At Nationals Park on Tuesday, the line moved swiftly, with a light turnout at the testing site conducted by the D.C. government.

Testing attendants outside the stadium helped people file into the Geico Parking Garage on N Street near South Capitol Street SE, where tests were administered on the second level.

“I just wanted to get tested for the holidays, not that I’m going anywhere, but my parents live near here and I want to see them and I just want to be cautious about everything,” said Soroush Pedram of Arlington, Virginia. He said he was taking advantage of the city’s free testing.

Some of those getting tested said although they were not feeling ill, recent contact with others who have tested positive prompted them be checked.

“It was really quick … they swab your nose and you’re in and out,” said Charisha Williams, of Alexandria.

The District operated several testing sites Tuesday at fire stations, a recreational center and Judiciary Square. No appointments were needed, but participants were asked to register online at coronavirus.dc.gov/register.

However, people who walked up, without pre-registering, were also accommodated for testing.

Participants said testing results were not promised until at least three days but were also advised that some of the testing was being turned around quickly and results could be reported in 48 hours.

Maryland similarly experienced long lines early this week.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up