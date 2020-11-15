CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
DC restaurant fined $2,000 for maskless patrons

Matt Small

November 15, 2020, 3:47 PM

Harry’s Restaurant, a downtown D.C. pub, received a pair of $1,000 fines after city officials noted patrons violating coronavirus-related regulations.

D.C’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration said one of its investigators issued the first $1,000 citation for “several observed Phase Two violations including patrons without facial coverings, patrons standing while consuming alcohol, and insufficient table spacing” on Friday, Nov. 13.

The establishment was issued a second $1,000 citation the following day for “patrons without facial coverings and more than six (6) patrons being seated at a table.”

The city agency said it had previously issued a “verbal and written warning for similar Phase Two violations” on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.

Harry’s Restaurant, when reached by phone, told WTOP “no statement.”

WTOP’s Sae Robinson contributed to this report.

