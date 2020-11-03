ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Washington, DC News » 3 children, 4 adults…

3 children, 4 adults displaced after apartment fire in Southeast DC

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

November 3, 2020, 7:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seven people are without homes after an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. in the very early hours of Tuesday morning.

D.C. firefighters were alerted to the fire in the 700 block of Bayley Place near Massachusetts Avenue SE, around 1 a.m.

The fire started around the furnace and spread to the floors and walls of the top apartment in the two-story building.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and all seven residents were able to safely escape.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the efforts to put it out.

The Red Cross has been requested to help the four adults and three children who are currently displaced.

Here is a map of where the fire occurred:

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up