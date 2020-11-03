3 children, 4 adults displaced after apartment fire in Southeast DC

Seven people are without homes after an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. in the very early hours of Tuesday morning.

D.C. firefighters were alerted to the fire in the 700 block of Bayley Place near Massachusetts Avenue SE, around 1 a.m.

The fire started around the furnace and spread to the floors and walls of the top apartment in the two-story building.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and all seven residents were able to safely escape.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the efforts to put it out.

The Red Cross has been requested to help the four adults and three children who are currently displaced.

Here is a map of where the fire occurred:

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.