Women’s March, ‘text-a-thon’ aims to engage voters ahead of Election Day

A second Women's March is happening this year in D.C. on Saturday, as event organizers focus on get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

Organizers said this march will be capped off with a “text-banking telethon” that aims to send 5 million texts encouraging citizens to vote in this year’s presidential election.

The event is meant to act as a bookend to the incumbency of President Donald Trump, said organizers.

The first Women’s March was held the day after President Trump’s inauguration.

“We saw the power when millions of us joined in the streets together the day after Trump’s inauguration,” the event website said.

Organizers said they “need to bring that same power and determination to October 17 to cap off Trump’s presidency just the way it started — with massive, women-led resistance.”

The march will begin at Freedom Plaza in Northwest D.C., then set out down Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, loop around the Capitol Building and end up on the National Mall, where the text banking will be held.

The event will rally at Freedom Plaza at noon; the march is set to last between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The “text-a-thon” will run between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

All those in attendance need to be wearing masks, according to organizers.

March organizers are prohibiting participants from the 30 states on the self-quarantine list, such as Florida, North Carolina and Texas. There will be hand-sanitizer stations throughout the march.

If you plan to attend, backpacks and small bags are allowed at the march. The event organizers will not be able to set up water stations, so they are recommending attendees pack their own bottled water.

Warm clothing and comfortable clothes are recommended, as the high temperature Saturday will be around 60 degrees.

Weapons or items that could be construed as a weapon and illegal drugs are prohibited at the march.

D.C. police have blocked off areas surrounding the route.

Below is a full list of closures.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from about 6

a.m. to 6 p.m.:

14th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street Northwest

13th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street Northwest

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from 15th Street and 3rd Street Northwest

Constitution Avenue Northwest from 3rd Street to Louisiana Avenue Northwest

E Street Northwest from 14th Street to 12th Street Northwest

3rd Street Northwest from C Street to Independence Avenue Northwest

4th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue Southwest

6th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue Northwest

7th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue Southwest

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic for the event from about 9

a.m. to 2 p.m.:

14th Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue to F Street Northwest

13th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street Northwest

E Street Northwest from 14th Street to 12th Street Northwest

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from 15th Street and 12th Street Northwest

