Weekend road and rail: Work continues on 3 Metro lines, plus Suitland Parkway and Nutley Street interchanges

With Metro moving back to regular scheduling during this public health crisis, they’ve also returned to routine weekend maintenance, which will affect three lines this weekend for switch replacement.

With Metro moving back to regular scheduling, they’ve also returned to routine weekend maintenance, which will affect three lines this weekend for switch replacement. Planned work zones will also close parts of the Suitland Parkway, ramps and Route 7 in Virginia and bridge work in Maryland.

Metro

This weekend sees a routine maintenance project affecting the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. Starting from Friday through Sunday closing, there will be single-tracking between Eastern Market and Cheverly/Addison Road, and Blue Line trains will operate between Franconia-Springfield and Eastern Market only, all for scheduled switch replacement.

Trains will operate on normal weekend schedules for the Red, Yellow and Green lines, with the platform rehabilitation project at Reagan National Airport continuing, scheduled through December. If traveling to events downtown, riders should use the Red, Yellow and Green lines when possible.

Metrorail will have normal weekend service through all 91 stations from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Saturday, 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Weekend service summary:

• Red Line — trains every 12 minutes.

• Blue Line — trains every 34 minutes between Franconia-Springfield and Eastern Market only, between Eastern Market and Largo use the Silver Line; transfer at Metro Center or L’Enfant Plaza.

• Orange Line — trains every 34 minutes, single tracking between Eastern Market and Cheverly due to switch replacement.

• Silver Line — trains every 34 minutes (15—17 minutes at downtown stations), single tracking between Eastern Market and Addison Road.

• Yellow, Green Line — trains every 15 minutes.

Riders are required to wear face coverings or masks while using mass transit.

Road work

D.C.

Scheduled work has continued all week in the overnight hours, prompting closures on the Suitland Parkway. The District Department of Transportation reports they will be continuing this work into Saturday. The overnight work, between 8 p.m. through 5 a.m., closes the Suitland between South Capitol Street and Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast, which means there will be no access to the I-295/Suitland Parkway interchange.

This work is scheduled to continue through 9 p.m. Saturday, with detours in place to help motorists navigate the closure. In the event of an unforeseen delay, or bad weather, the Saturday closure will be pushed to Sunday, Oct. 18.

These closures are part of the construction of the South Capitol Street Corridor Project, which includes the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and the reconstruction of the I-295/ Suitland Parkway interchange.

—

In addition, there has also been a nightly closure of Howard Road underneath I-295since Monday, between Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast and the WMATA parking garage.

This closure is also scheduled to continue through Saturday until 9 p.m., with detours posted. Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to stay alert and follow the posted signage. As with all of this rehabilitation work scheduled this weekend, if there are unforeseen delays, or weather, it will be pushed into Sunday.

DDOT will also repurpose the lanes implementing a temporary shift of South Capitol Street, Potomac Avenue and O Street Southwest. The southbound right lane will be designated right turn only, with two lanes continuing to the Frederick Douglass Bridge.

Any truck traffic heading southbound on South Capitol Street to Buzzard Point, Fort McNair, Audi Field and other adjacent areas should access those areas via Potomac Avenue Southwest.

There will also be a number of closures around the White House, National Mall and Capitol Building on Saturday for the Women’s March.

Virginia

In Fairfax County, motorists have been contending with overnight ramp closures at the I-66 interchange at Nutley Street as part of the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project all week long. Each night since Tuesday, and now through Saturday, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., the ramp from I-66 westbound to northbound Nutley Street is closed and detoured. Motorists will be directed west to access the Vienna/Fairfax/GMU Metro exit, then directed right to Country Creek Road, to Virginia Center Boulevard to turn left at the traffic signal for northbound Nutley Street.

Also, in Merrifield, eastbound Prosperity Avenue is closed between Dorr Avenue and Merrilee Drive for the next four weeks, as crews relocate underground utilities. All vehicular, pedestrian and bike traffic is detoured south onto Dorr Avenue, east to Merrifield Avenue, north to Merrilee Drive back to Prosperity Avenue. As always, work is weather-dependent and the dates may change.

In Herndon, after a weather postponement, the bridge rehabilitation project on Route 7 over Sugarland Run has been rescheduled for this weekend, with continuous double lane closures expected westbound.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and running through Sunday, the westbound lanes of Route 7 between the Fairfax County Parkway and Dranesville Road will see two right lanes blocked for a project focused on a new bridge deck, pier and abutment repairs plus upgrades to the guardrails, curbs and gutters.

There have been no more updates from VDOT on overnight weekend work, but there always seems to be something not listed. Be sure to stay tuned to WTOP Traffic on the 8s for the latest on possible work on I-395, I-66 or the Beltway.

—

Maryland

In Howard County, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will be making pavement repairs to I-70 in West Friendship and to the US-1 ramp to MD-32 in Jessup with overnight closures scheduled.

Starting on or about 7 p.m. Thursday night, two left lanes of I-70 eastbound will be closed east of the MD-32 interchange.

Once the I-70 resurfacing work is complete, crews will repair the northbound US-1 exit ramp to westbound MD-32. Both the US-1 ramp and the I-70 lanes will be open by 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, weather permitting.

Motorists planning to use the westbound MD-32 exit will be directed to access northbound US 1, turn right on Guilford Road, right onto Dorsey Run Road to MD-32 with signs, barrels and cones to guide motorists through the work zone and to the detour route.

In Baltimore, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) said work continues on the I-895 Harbor Tunnel and Throughway as crews replace the I-895 bridge north of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

The project extends for three miles, starting on the south side of the tunnel to the Boston/O’Donnell Street exit ramp (Exit 11). Work also includes replacing the Holabird Avenue exit ramp (Exit 10) and rehabilitating the tunnel. Southbound tunnel to remain closed through June with two-way travel through the northbound side.

The weekend work in will continue in Frederick Co., along MD 28 (Dickerson Road) and the Monocacy River Bridge there is total bridge closures from Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. with detours posted. In Carroll Co., MD 32 (Sykesville Road) between Main Street and Macbeth Way is being widened with traffic shifts and shoulders closed.

In Charles Co., the work continues on southbound US 301 between MD 6 and Glen Albin Road with lane shifts and restricted access a median crossover. The flood damaged bridge on MD 234 and Glasva School Road remains closed and detoured to northbound US-301 after a recent extension of the work.