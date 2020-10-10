Some DC indoor pools and fitness centers reopening Oct. 13 with restrictions

Public indoor pools and fitness centers in D.C. are reopening next week. Learn how to book a time slot for your workout or your swim.

If you want to get some exercise in D.C. when indoor facilities open up next week, you’ll have to first exercise your fingers and computer mouse.

Visit the District’s Department of Recreation reservation website to book a time. For swimming and gym time, you’re limited to 45-minute blocks. You need to be sure to bring your photo I.D. to your reservation after booking.

For fitness centers, you can make one reservation per day, with a maximum of four per week. Lots of slots are already booked for the first week, but there are still some available.

Indoor pools are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to noon and again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Seven locations are currently available for booking. Saturdays, the pools are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Sundays.

The fitness centers have similar rules, as they are closed in the middle of the day. During the week, the 13 fitness centers are open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’re closed on Sunday and open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the pools and fitness centers may be open, the locker rooms and changing areas are not. So, you have to show up in your activity clothes and wear a mask at all times, unless you’re swimming.

Reservations are available seven days in advance.

If you have questions about the District’s plan to reopen gyms and pools, there are two virtual info sessions coming up on Oct. 15. One is from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the other is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance in order to get an invitation to the web meeting.

