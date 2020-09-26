WWII plane flyover canceled, will hold ‘video tribute’ instead

The Arsenal of Democracy Flyover rescheduled for Saturday morning over the National Mall, after being postponed Friday has been grounded again.

The Arsenal of Democracy Flyover rescheduled for Saturday morning over the National Mall, after being postponed Friday, has now been canceled.

According to a statement on the group’s Facebook page: “Unfortunately the weather is not going to safely allow the aircraft to fly today through Washington DC airspace. Since our authorization to fly through that restricted airspace will expire today, we won’t be able to reschedule the flying portion of the program.”

The group will instead present “a video tribute including the rarest WWII aircraft and interviews with veterans participating in the Arsenal of Democracy” on its YouTube and Facebook pages at 10 a.m. Saturday.

You can watch the 10 a.m. presentation below.