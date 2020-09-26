CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings | Va. Gov. Northam tests positive for infection | Latest virus test results in DC region
WWII plane flyover canceled, will hold ‘video tribute’ instead

Matt Small

September 26, 2020, 9:51 AM

The Arsenal of Democracy Flyover rescheduled for Saturday morning over the National Mall, after being postponed Friday, has now been canceled.

According to a statement on the group’s Facebook page: “Unfortunately the weather is not going to safely allow the aircraft to fly today through Washington DC airspace. Since our authorization to fly through that restricted airspace will expire today, we won’t be able to reschedule the flying portion of the program.”

The group will instead present “a video tribute including the rarest WWII aircraft and interviews with veterans participating in the Arsenal of Democracy” on its YouTube and Facebook pages at 10 a.m. Saturday.

You can watch the 10 a.m. presentation below.

