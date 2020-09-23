Road closures posted for Ginsburg funeral events on Capitol Hill

Road closures are in place as thousands are expected to gather near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol for a funeral procession.

The following roads will be closed until funeral events conclude on Friday:

First Street, between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SE.

East Capitol Street NE, between First Street and Second Street.

Ginsburg’s casket is expected to arrive on Capitol Hill just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Supreme Court police will carry it up the court steps, which will be lined by former Ginsburg law clerks serving as honorary pallbearers.

Following a private ceremony Wednesday in the court’s Great Hall, her casket will be moved outside the building to the top of the court’s front steps so that public mourners can pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

