RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » Supreme Court News » Public viewing at Supreme…

Public viewing at Supreme Court to honor Ginsburg before justice lies in state at US Capitol

Jack Moore

September 21, 2020, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The body of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for two days of public viewing this week, before the late justice lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first woman to be honored with that ceremony.

Ginsburg, only the second woman on the highest court, who served for more than 27 years, died Friday at 87.

Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, the Supreme Court announced Monday.

Following a private ceremony at the court Wednesday morning, a public outdoor viewing will take place under the portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to the late justice in front of the building from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Supreme Court also announced some details about the private ceremony that will precede the public viewing.

The casket is set to arrive in front of the court just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for the private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall. Ginsburg’s former law clerks will line the steps of the court building as honorary pallbearers, and Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers.

The casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, a wooden platform draped in black cloth, that was built to hold Lincoln’s casket after his assassination in 1865. The platform was also used for the 2016 service for Justice Antonin Scalia.

A portrait of Ginsburg by Constance P. Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.

The private ceremony at the court will be attended by Ginsburg’s family, close friends and the other eight justices.

Lying in state at U.S. Capitol

Following the Supreme Court viewing, Ginsburg will lie in state in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall for a formal ceremony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be open to invited guests only.

“Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Ginsburg will be only the second Supreme Court justice to lie in state at the Capitol and the first woman. William Howard Taft, who had served as both chief justice of the court and as president, lay in state in 1930. Civil rights icon Rosa Park lay in honor in the rotunda of the Capitol in 2005.

A private interment service for Ginsburg will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Related News

Recommended

This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in a scene from “RBG.” (Magnolia Pictures via AP)

AP
FILE – In this Aug. 10, 1993, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Ginsburg’s husband Martin holds the Bible and President Bill Clinton watches at left. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

AP/Marcy Nighswander
FILE - In this June 15, 1993, file photo, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., left, and Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)
FILE – In this June 15, 1993, file photo, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., left, and Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

AP/Marcy Nighswander
FILE – In this July 20, 1993, file photo, then-Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks to Supreme Court nominee Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the start of her confirmation hearing before the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)

AP/John Duricka
Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses in her robe in her office at U.S. District Court in Washington on Tuesday, August 3, 1993. Earlier, the Senate voted 96-3 to confirm Bader as the 107th justice and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug Mills
Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg (right) meets with U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, (D.-Calif., on Tuesday, June 29, 1993 at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Judge Ginsburg is visiting several Senators before she appears before the Judiciary Committee for the confirmation hearings. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

AP/Dennis Cook
FILE - In this June 14, 1993, file photo, President Bill Clinton poses with his nominee for the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a news conference in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
FILE – In this June 14, 1993, file photo, President Bill Clinton poses with his nominee for the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a news conference in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

AP/Doug Mills
ruth bader ginsberg
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reads to a group of children from a story book at the 10th Anniversary of TV’s “Reading Rainbow”. (Photo by Â© Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images/Wally McNamee
Bill Clinton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg
FILE – In this June 14, 1993, file photo, President Bill Clinton and Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg walk along the Colonnade of the White House in Washington, as they head to the Rose Garden for a news conference where the President nominated Ginsburg to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

AP/Doug Mills
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg listens to a question during a speaking engagement at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Friday, Oct. 19, 2012. The 79-year-old Ginsburg’s visit is a part of Yale’s Gruber Program for Global Justice and Women’s Rights. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

AP/Jessica Hill
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2016, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is introduced during the keynote address for the State Bar of New Mexico's annual meeting in Pojoaque, N.M. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz, File)
FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2016, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is introduced during the keynote address for the State Bar of New Mexico’s annual meeting in Pojoaque, N.M. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz, File)

AP/Craig Fritz
This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in a scene from “RBG.” (Magnolia Pictures via AP)

AP
FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

AP/Cliff Owen
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
FILE – In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg applauds after a performance in her honor after she spoke about her life and work during a discussion at Georgetown Law School in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

AP/Alex Brandon
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nominated by President Bill Clinton, sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Friday. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

AP/J. Scott Applewhite
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

AP/Cliff Owen
Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg attends a panel with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 10: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the stage for a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg and U.S. Appeals Court Judge McKeown discussed the 19th Amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote which was passed 100 years ago. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Sarah Silbiger
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14: (left-right) Julie Opperman, Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation; John Studzinski, CBE, Award Chairman; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and Agnes Gund at the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award ceremony at The Library of Congress on February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Shannon Finney
ruth bader ginsberg
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 19: (Back L-R) Karlie Kloss, Lana Condor, Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Diane von Furstenberg, Ria Tabacco Mar, (Bottom L-R) Saskia Nino de Rivera, Priti Patkar, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Iman attend 2020 DVF Awards at on February 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF)

Getty Images for DVF/Dimitrios Kambouris
(1/21)
FILE - In this June 15, 1993, file photo, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., left, and Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)
FILE - In this June 14, 1993, file photo, President Bill Clinton poses with his nominee for the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a news conference in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
ruth bader ginsberg
Bill Clinton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2016, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is introduced during the keynote address for the State Bar of New Mexico's annual meeting in Pojoaque, N.M. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz, File)
FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsberg
ruth bader ginsberg

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up