Protesters gather in DC after grand jury reveals decision on killing of Breonna Taylor

People in D.C. and in other parts of the U.S. are gathering to protest the recent grand jury decision that brought no charges to Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Protesters carry photos of Breonna Taylor during a protest at the Justice Department on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in D.C. WTOP/Ken Duffy Protesters gather at the Justice Department building in D.C. after the outcome of a grand jury decision not charging Louisville, Kentucky, police for the death of Breonna Taylor. WTOP/Ken Duffy People gather in protest in D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, following the outcome of a Kentucky grand jury decision not to charge the Louisville police who killed Breonna Taylor. WTOP/Ken Duffy ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

People in D.C. and in other parts of the U.S. are gathering to protest the recent grand jury decision that brought no charges to Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Crowds gathered at the Justice Department Building on Pennsylvania Avenue and at Black Lives Matter Plaza near Lafayette Square on Wednesday night, WTOP’s Ken Duffy reported.

Breonna Taylor DC march approaches Lafayette Square near the White House Demonstrators aiming to claim streets chanted “freeway” along H Street pic.twitter.com/yzWHSbLZpc — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) September 23, 2020

“It’s black and white. Wrong is wrong, and right is right. Regardless if they had no-knock warrants or whatever, someone’s dead in the process, regardless of what they have. And she should still be living. Let’s look at that fact,” a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, man told Duffy.

By 10 p.m., Duffy said the protest started to get more tense in Northwest D.C., where demonstrators on bikes blocked police, also on bikes, from following marchers.

Starting to get more tense out here in NW DC where people began running saying people are being arrested Bike demonstrators are now blocking police from following marchers pic.twitter.com/KBSMrmAtR8 — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) September 24, 2020

Some marchers damaged outdoor restaurant seating areas in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

Heading up 18th Street through Adams Morgan in NW DC where some marchers are damaging outdoor restaurant seating areas One business owner ran after the marchers to confront them, also yelled earlier at police for doing nothing pic.twitter.com/diScHncFdy — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) September 24, 2020

Haven’t been able to tweet much but we’ve had an uptick in tensions. Tables flipped and bottles smashed at the Adams Morgan outdoor streatery; Dupont Starbucks had a window broken. The D.C. civil disturbance unit is here; they’ve funneled the march toward Columbia Heights. pic.twitter.com/pUmq4pViah — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 24, 2020

Taylor, an emergency medical worker who is Black, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation — although state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday the investigation revealed the officers did announce themselves before entering, The Associated Press reported.

The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Demonstrators, who for months called for justice, resumed their protests Wednesday after prosecutors announced a single officer had been indicted — but not on charges involving the Black woman’s death, The Associated Press reported.

A Southwest D.C. man who was near Lafayette Square said the police who killed Taylor should have known better, but “they didn’t care,” Duffy reported.

The streets of the nation’s capital on this warm Sept. night. They’re moving quickly. This is a lot of people for a march that wasn’t organized with a lot of lead time, flyers for tonight’s event only started circulating online a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/r0FS78Nk12 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 23, 2020

Protesters are marching on the streets, stopping for speeches along the way, with police following behind.

Police described road closures due to the protest as “rolling.”