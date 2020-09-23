CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Home » National News » Grand jury to present…

Grand jury to present report in Breonna Taylor’s death

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury in Kentucky is scheduled to present its findings to a judge in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers who burst into her home at night.

An announcement says the report will be presented Wednesday afternoon in Frankfort. It comes as people await a decision from Kentucky’s attorney general on whether charges will be filed against Louisville police officers involved in the shooting.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up