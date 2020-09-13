Further delay of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ especially disappointing for DC

It was a disappointment for many around Washington, D.C., when Warner Bros. announced "Wonder Woman 1984" won't open until Christmas Day.

A good chunk of “Wonder Woman 1984” was filmed in and around Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2018.

That’s why it was a disappointment for many around here when Warner Bros. announced the movie won’t open until Christmas Day. It was originally set to open in June before that opening got pushed back to October. Now it won’t hit until late December, with the studio hoping that moviegoers will be more willing to see a blockbuster in theaters by then.

“It seems that it’s like it’s been since 1984 … waiting on this movie to be released,” WTOP sports reporter J. Brooks said.

He was one of the many Washington-area extras hired for crowd scenes in locations such as the old Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia, where the clock was turned back to make the stores look like they did in the ’80s.

Along Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown, the “Commander Salamander” store was brought back to life for the duration of the filming. Gal Gadot and other stars were spotted filming action scenes in McPherson Square and outside museums and federal buildings in the District.

So there’s great interest locally in seeing how it all looks on the big screen.

The many background actors who worked in crowd scenes are also anxious to see if they made the final cut. For now, all they can do is scan the movie’s trailer to try and catch a glimpse of themselves.