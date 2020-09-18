Black Restaurant Week begins in DC area

Black Restaurant Week in the D.C. region — part of a nationwide effort to celebrate the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine — started Friday.

The participating restaurants, which can be found on the event’s website, offer deals, prix fixe menus and special events.

“In general, they usually have a brunch special or a lunch prix fixe menu,” said Asia Phua, one of the organizers of Black Restaurant Week.

“It’s just really shining a light on different businesses that maybe people wouldn’t know about.”

Phua said that the initiative will stimulate the local economy and help business owners who have lost money due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Black-owned businesses have been especially impacted,” she said.

Phua urged customers to check with individual businesses to see if they offer carryout, pickup or dine-in services.

Black Restaurant Week in the D.C. region runs through Sunday, Sept. 27.