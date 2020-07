Police in D.C. said a 4-year-old girl was injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Northeast.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on East Capitol Street near Minnesota Avenue in the Fort Dupont neighborhood.

A woman also was shot. It is unclear if the two are related.

Both were sent to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Here is a map of where the shooting happened.