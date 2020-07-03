Police ID 3 killed in Southeast DC shooting

D.C. police have identified the woman and the two men who were found shot to death early Tuesday in Southeast.

Claudette Williams, 56, of Southeast D.C.; Marquise Lewis, 29, of Clinton, Maryland; and Juwan Wade, 20, of Northeast D.C., were found dead in the 5000 block of Bass Place Southeast, police said.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the area for the report of the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, police said they found an unconscious man and woman inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Nearby, a second man was found unconscious with gunshot wounds.

Police said first responders determined that the three victims had died at the scene.

The victims were then taken to the chief medical examiner’s office. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting can call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099, or text their tip anonymously to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where police said the victims were found shot to death.

