14-year-old arrested in deadly July Fourth shooting in DC

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after police said a man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on the Fourth of July.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after police said a man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on the Fourth of July.

The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, D.C. police said. They didn’t name the teen, but said he was from Southeast D.C.

The shooting victim was identified as Antonio Gardiner, 36, of Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Just before 11 p.m., police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast for the report of a shooting. They found Gardiner with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During a news briefing earlier this week, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham gave more details about what happened that night.

Newsham said while Gardiner was at the McDonald’s in the area at the time, there were fireworks being set off. The man stepped outside to see what was happening, and then he was shot, Newsham said.

Below is a map of where police said Gardiner was found shot: