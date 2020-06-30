Home » Washington, DC News » Starting Wednesday, DC's minimum…

Starting Wednesday, DC’s minimum hourly wage increases to $15

Rob Woodfork

June 30, 2020, 10:55 PM

Starting Wednesday, the minimum hourly wage in D.C. will be $15, the city’s Department of Employment Services announced.

In addition, the base minimum wage for tipped employees in the District increases from $4.45 per hour to $5 per hour.

As part of the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Act of 2016, the minimum wage in D.C. is up from $14 per hour last year and $13.25 per hour in 2018.

Starting in 2021, the rate will go up in proportion with increases in the Consumer Price Index.

The minimum wage in the District has nearly doubled in less than a decade.

