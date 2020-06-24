NPS resumes issuing National Mall event permits after 13-week pause

The National Park Service started issuing permits for demonstrations and events on the National Mall again after a 13-week refrain to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The National Park Service restarted issuing permits for demonstrations and events on the Mall again Wednesday after a 13-week refrain to combat the spread of coronavirus.

A Record of Determination that halted permit applications and canceled previously issued permits expired Tuesday.

Now, permits can once again be issued for demonstrations, commercial filming and photography, and special events.

Organized sports remain prohibited.

Issuing permits again is one part of NPS’ move into Phase Two reopening, which the agency expects to expand in July.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages permit applicants to use COVID-19 preventative measures, such as social distancing and face coverings, when social distancing cannot be maintained.

“For more than three months, the National Park Service has not permitted events on the National Mall. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, large First Amendment activities and demonstrations are occurring with increasing frequency and size,” said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, in a release.

“By resuming the issuing of permits for events, we are better able to provide for the health and safety of participants and ensure all groups have the opportunity to assemble and be heard.”

Permit applications are accepted in person or by mail Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information, including permit applications and contact information, is available online at go.nps.gov/MallPermits.

