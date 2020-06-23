Johns Hopkins faculty pushes against cuts prompted by pandemic

Faculty at Johns Hopkins University are demanding that the Baltimore school provide a detailed report of its finances.

BALTIMORE — The faculty at Johns Hopkins University is demanding that the Baltimore school provide a detailed report of its finances and put a moratorium on the cuts to research funding and staffing salaries announced in April.

The Baltimore Sun on Monday reported 600 faculty made the demands last week in a letter.

They wrote they believe the private institution’s financial health can be maintained without “undermining the work it was created to enable.”

The university has played a prominent role in tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

But like other colleges, it is facing financial challenges because of the public health emergency.

