Johns Hopkins faculty pushes against cuts prompted by pandemic

The Associated Press

June 23, 2020, 11:38 AM

BALTIMORE — The faculty at Johns Hopkins University is demanding that the Baltimore school provide a detailed report of its finances and put a moratorium on the cuts to research funding and staffing salaries announced in April.

The Baltimore Sun on Monday reported 600 faculty made the demands last week in a letter.

They wrote they believe the private institution’s financial health can be maintained without “undermining the work it was created to enable.”

The university has played a prominent role in tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

But like other colleges, it is facing financial challenges because of the public health emergency.

