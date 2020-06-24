Man dead in Southeast DC hit-and-run

U.S. Park Police said at least one driver hit a man riding an electric scooter on the Suitland Parkway.

One man is dead after a hit-and-run in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday evening.

U.S. Park Police said at least one driver hit a man riding an electric scooter on the Suitland Parkway, between Naylor Road and Branch Avenue, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim died at the scene. His identity had not been made public as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the parkway were closed for about three hours overnight Tuesday into Wednesday during a crash reconstruction, which concluded around 1:30 a.m.

