Home » Washington, DC News » Man dead in Southeast…

Man dead in Southeast DC hit-and-run

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

June 24, 2020, 8:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One man is dead after a hit-and-run in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday evening.

U.S. Park Police said at least one driver hit a man riding an electric scooter on the Suitland Parkway, between Naylor Road and Branch Avenue, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim died at the scene. His identity had not been made public as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the parkway were closed for about three hours overnight Tuesday into Wednesday during a crash reconstruction, which concluded around 1:30 a.m.

Below is the area of the crash:

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up