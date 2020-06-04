Severe weather, thunderstorms hit DC area

Severe storms will continue to push to the east of the D.C. area, with some showers and isolated storms persisting overnight.
Storms will move east and out of the area by 10 p.m, but there will be lingering showers.
A strong line of storms struck D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and Waldorf, Maryland, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m.
The storms come as protesters marched through D.C. streets for the seventh straight day Thursday.
There will be a risk of severe weather again Friday afternoon and evening.
Forecast
Thursday night: Severe storms will move east of the area by 10 p.m. A few showers overnight. Muggy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Warm and muggy with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storms could be severe. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly sunny with lowering humidity. Risk of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.