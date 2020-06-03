Home » Washington, DC News » As DC curfew goes…

As DC curfew goes into effect, peaceful protesters are scattered across the city

Abigail Constantino
Thomas Robertson and The Associated Press

June 3, 2020, 11:00 PM

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Protesters hit the streets of D.C. for the sixth day in a row Wednesday as local leaders eased up restrictions on the demonstrations. The protests that have been going on in the U.S. and worldwide for several days were spurred by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The latest

Minutes before curfew started at 11 p.m., groups of protesters that have been marching throughout the District converged once again in the area of Lafayette Square near the White House, where they protested earlier Wednesday.

Protesters also returned to the U.S. Capitol, but the area near 16th and I streets is a kind of hub for all demonstrations, WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported.

On Tuesday night, peace was at the forefront of the gatherings, and in response, Mayor Muriel Bowser set a later curfew Wednesday, that started at 11 p.m., instead of Monday and Tuesday’s 7 p.m. curfew start.

Metro followed suit, keeping regular COVID-19 hours for Wednesday, Rail service ended at 9 p.m. and bus service ended at 11 p.m.

Protesters chant ‘I can’t breathe’ on Pennsylvania Avenue

Around 8 p.m., groups of protesters that have been marching throughout D.C. gathered again in Lafayette Park, where earlier law enforcement forced them back half a block.

They have been protesting at different locations in D.C., during a sweltering day with temperatures reaching 92 degrees.

Protesters laid down on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Wilson building chanting “I can’t breathe” for about eight minutes.

Those were the words that Floyd can be heard saying in a video that showed a police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was being taken into custody.

Before that, the protesters had come from the U.S. Capitol, where the names of those who died during police encounters over the years were read aloud. Demonstrators can be seen kneeling on the West Lawn.

They also stopped in front of the Trump International Hotel.

A vigil had been planned at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square, where President Donald Trump had his picture taken Monday after protesters were cleared of the area. However, Wednesday’s vigil was moved to the intersection of 16th and I streets because the church was blocked off by federal officers.

A line of law enforcement officers pushed away the protesters from the intersection about half a block north between H and I streets, WTOP’s Ken Duffy reported.

The Episcopal Diocese of Washington organized the event after Trump was widely criticized for posing for photos in front of the church after protesters were forcibly cleared from the area.

“In faithfulness to our savior who lived a life of nonviolence and sacrificial love, we align ourselves with those seeking justice for the death of George Floyd and countless others through the sacred act of peaceful protest,” Washington Bishop Mariann Budde said in a news release announcing the vigil.

Hogan: Maryland National Guard members guarding monuments

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says members of the state’s National Guard are in D.C. only to patrol monuments.

Hogan said Wednesday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper called him directly to request guard members, because he did not want to use active duty military during protests in the nation’s capital.

Hogan emphasized that Maryland’s guard members had nothing to do with the dispersal of protesters near the White House on Monday.

Maryland’s guard members went to D.C. on Tuesday, and Hogan said they’re on a specific mission to “spread out, standing at monuments.”

Troops flown to DC in national response

Though nationwide gatherings continued, calls to charge the other three former Minneapolis police officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death were addressed. Prosecutors also elevated charges against Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Ahead of Wednesday’s protests, over 1,000 Army troops were flown to the D.C. region. The Pentagon made the announcement less than a day after the president threatened to deploy the U.S. military to American cities if local governments didn’t crack down on violent demonstrations.

Esper announced Wednesday afternoon the troops were unnecessary and would begin to leave, but went back on that announcement later in the day after a visit to the White House.

The decision to keep the troops in the area came after Bowser said in a briefing Wednesday that she’s looking into the legality of measures taken by the federal government during the protests.

Bowser said the use of a low-flying helicopter to scatter protesters and federal officers blocking city streets are points of contention.

“We think that the federal purposes are being stretched, and there has to be a determination of what federal purposes are being served, and that’s what we will continue to examine legally and push back on,” Bowser said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Protesters near the Capitol Building
Protesters assemble near the Capitol Building. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

Demonstrators stair down
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

National Guard Soldier in front
A South Carolina National Guard soldier stands on a police line as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Protesters hold up phones
Protesters hold up their phones during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, outside the White House on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

protest
Protesters lay down on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

protest
Protesters kneel in front of the U.S. Capitol. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

protest
Protesters stop at the Trump International Hotel. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

protest
Protesters make their way to the Trump International Hotel. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

protest
Protesters pray during a vigil. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

protest
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds a prayer vigil. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

protest
Law enforcement officers form a line to block protesters. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

protest
The protest reaches the U.S. Capitol. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller)

The Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, speaks Wednesday, June 3, 2020, down the block from St. John’s Church, that is across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington.

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks to the media as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington.

Demonstrators peacefully protest outside of Trump International Hotel Washington on Pennsylvania Avenue on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators participate in a peaceful protest on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the Trump International Hotel to protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Members of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and other clergy lead a group in prayer in front of police as they block 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue near the Trump International Hotel during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Protesters stand in front of U.S. Army National Guard members as they demonstrate the death of George Floyd near the White House on June 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (center) moves through the crowd as protesters demonstrate the death of George Floyd near the White House on June 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Police and security forces on H Street block access to 16th Street Northwest of Lafayette Square near the White House, during protests over the death of George Floyd on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Police forces and National Guard vehicles are used to block 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington.

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

U.S. Army members form a police line on 16th Street as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

