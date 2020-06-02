2 Park Police officers placed on admin duties during investigation on attack on Australian TV crew

Two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned administrative duties while an investigation is being conducted on an attack on an Australian TV crew covering the protests in D.C.

Two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned administrative duties while an investigation is conducted on an attack on an Australian TV crew covering the protests in D.C.

“As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press,” Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan said in a statement.

The incident occurred Monday live on air on the program “Sunrise.” Video shows reporter Amelia Brace and a cameraman Tim Myers knocked down. You can watch what happened below.

Watch the shocking moment #7NEWS reporter @AmeliaBrace and our cameraman were knocked over by a police officer LIVE on air after chaos erupted in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/R8KJLnfxPN — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 1, 2020

It happened in D.C. during the fourth night of protests, but Australian audiences saw it live Tuesday during their time.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison contacted the Australian Embassy in D.C. Tuesday and asked them to investigate the “troubling incident,” CNN reported.

U.S. Ambassador to Australia Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr. issued a statement saying, “We take the mistreatment of journalists seriously, as do all who take democracy seriously.”

A statement from Ambassador Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr. pic.twitter.com/EW5aPaptjE — US Embassy Canberra (@USAembassyinOZ) June 2, 2020

The Committee to Protect Journalists said there have been at least 125 press freedoms violations over three days of protests in the U.S.