2 Park Police officers placed on admin duties during investigation on attack on Australian TV crew

Abigail Constantino

June 3, 2020, 10:19 PM

Two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned administrative duties while an investigation is conducted on an attack on an Australian TV crew covering the protests in D.C.

“As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press,” Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan said in a statement.

The incident occurred Monday live on air on the program “Sunrise.” Video shows reporter Amelia Brace and a cameraman Tim Myers knocked down. You can watch what happened below.

It happened in D.C. during the fourth night of protests, but Australian audiences saw it live Tuesday during their time.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison contacted the Australian Embassy in D.C. Tuesday and asked them to investigate the “troubling incident,” CNN reported.

U.S. Ambassador to Australia Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr. issued a statement saying, “We take the mistreatment of journalists seriously, as do all who take democracy seriously.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists said there have been at least 125 press freedoms violations over three days of protests in the U.S.

Protesters near the Capitol Building
Protesters assemble near the Capitol Building. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

WTOP/Ken Duffy
Demonstrators stair down
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
National Guard Soldier in front
A South Carolina National Guard soldier stands on a police line as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Protesters hold up phones
Protesters hold up their phones during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, outside the White House on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/ERIC BARADAT
protest
Protesters lay down on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

WTOP/Ken Duffy
protest
Protesters kneel in front of the U.S. Capitol. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

WTOP/Ken Duffy
protest
Protesters stop at the Trump International Hotel. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

WTOP/Ken Duffy
protest
Protesters make their way to the Trump International Hotel. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

WTOP/Ken Duffy
protest
Protesters pray during a vigil. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

WTOP/Ken Duffy
protest
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds a prayer vigil. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

WTOP/Ken Duffy
protest
Law enforcement officers form a line to block protesters. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

WTOP/Ken Duffy
protest
The protest reaches the U.S. Capitol. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller)

WTOP/Mitchell Miller
The Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, speaks Wednesday, June 3, 2020, down the block from St. John’s Church, that is across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington.

AP/Alex Brandon
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

AP/Evan Vucci
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks to the media as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington.

AP/Alex Brandon
Demonstrators peacefully protest outside of Trump International Hotel Washington on Pennsylvania Avenue on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Drew Angerer
Demonstrators participate in a peaceful protest on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the Trump International Hotel to protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Win McNamee
Members of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and other clergy lead a group in prayer in front of police as they block 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Drew Angerer
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue near the Trump International Hotel during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Tasos Katopodis
Protesters stand in front of U.S. Army National Guard members as they demonstrate the death of George Floyd near the White House on June 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

AFP via Getty Images/JIM WATSON
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (center) moves through the crowd as protesters demonstrate the death of George Floyd near the White House on June 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

AFP via Getty Images/JIM WATSON
Police and security forces on H Street block access to 16th Street Northwest of Lafayette Square near the White House, during protests over the death of George Floyd on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
Police forces and National Guard vehicles are used to block 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Drew Angerer
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington.

AP/Alex Brandon
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

AP/Alex Brandon
U.S. Army members form a police line on 16th Street as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

AP/Alex Brandon
(1/27)
Protesters near the Capitol Building
Demonstrators stair down
National Guard Soldier in front
Protesters hold up phones
protest
protest
protest
protest
protest
protest
protest
protest

