Bowser, feds continue to clash as mayor asks Trump to withdraw non-DC troops

Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving updates amid ongoing D.C. protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's police-custody death. Here's the latest.

Bowser renames street in front of White House to Black Lives Matter Plaza; street painted

Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed the section of 16th Street Northwest in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” on Friday morning ahead of more protests.

A black and white sign marking the change stands near St. John’s Episcopal Church at the corner of H Street, where President Donald Trump posed for a controversial photo after protesters were forced from Lafayette Park earlier this week.

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

“Black Lives Matter” was also painted in enormous letters on the street leading to the White House. A move ordered by Bowser.

Though it was widely cheered across social media, praise was not universal.

It was called a “performative distraction from real policy changes” by Black Lives Matter DC.

This is a performative distraction from real policy changes. Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police. @emilymbadger say it with us https://t.co/w0ekwSG1ip — BlackLivesMatter DC (@DMVBlackLives) June 5, 2020

Bowser requests Trump withdraw federal law enforcement, military from DC

Bowser formally requested the removal of “all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city” in a Friday morning letter to Trump.

Bowser has taken a hard line against what she sees as the militarization of the District. She and police Chief Peter Newsham have pushed back against the expansion of federal officers onto District property, beyond Lafayette Square.

She said in her letter, which was also posted on Twitter, that she ended the state of emergency in the city related to the demonstrations, noting that D.C. police did not make a single arrest Wednesday evening.

Bowser said that the city government was “well equipped” to handle peaceful protests without federal assistance.

The mayor also said that she continues to be concerned about the large number of unidentified federal personnel in the city, arguing that it could pose safety risks.

“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans,” Bowser said.

She added that the “multiplicity of forces can breed dangerous confusion.”

Bowser questioned why there were so many officers who “lack identifying insignia,” saying this was dangerous for personnel and protesters, and violated D.C. law.

“The safety and freedom of the residents and visitors to the District of Columbia is paramount,” Bowser said. “My view is that law enforcement should be in place to protect the rights of American citizens, not restrict them.”

Bowser also responded to Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who tweeted that the mayor was “kicking the Utah National Guard out of all DC hotels tomorrow. More than 1200 troops from 10 states are being evicted. This is unacceptable.”

“Senator — until they are recalled home — which I have formally requested from the President, your troops are in DC hotels. However, DC residents cannot pay their hotel bills. The Army can clear that up with the hotel today, and we are willing to help,” Bowser tweeted.

Senator — until they are recalled home — which I have formally requested from the President, your troops are in DC hotels. However, DC residents cannot pay their hotel bills. The Army can clear that up with the hotel today, and we are willing to help. https://t.co/WZypXMubxl — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) June 5, 2020

Read Bowser’s letter below.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Demonstrators march on through rough weather; troops hurt by lightning

The seventh night of protests through the District on Thursday, this time without a curfew, were again peaceful. Demonstrators were undeterred by severe weather.

On the seventh day there was a thunderstorm. And they kept on marching. pic.twitter.com/aqlaPYL53g — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 5, 2020

Two National Guard troops were hospitalized after lightning struck at Lafayette Park. D.C. Fire and EMS said they got the call around midnight.

Both troops were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Shortly after midnight, #DCsBravest received a call for a report of 2 military personnel suffering the effects of a nearby lighting strike within the Lafayette Park perimeter. Both were transported with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JvwRIHk74k — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) June 5, 2020

There were no reports of injuries to protesters.

Newsham: Saturday protest may be ‘largest that we’ve had’ in DC

Local leaders said they are expecting even bigger demonstrations over the weekend.

“We have a lot of public, open-source information to suggest that the event on this upcoming Saturday may be one of the largest that we’ve had in the city,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a briefing Thursday.

“We expect that Saturday’s demonstration will, like I said, be more of the same peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment right in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

CBS News contributed to this report.