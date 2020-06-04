As protesters continue to rally in DC, officials look to big Saturday

Protests in D.C. following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody have stretched into a seventh day Thursday. Here's the latest.

Protests in D.C. following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody have stretched into a seventh day Thursday, and local leaders are expecting even bigger demonstrations over the weekend.

“We have a lot of public, open-source information to suggest that the event on this upcoming Saturday may be one of the largest that we’ve had in the city,” D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said during a briefing Thursday.

“We expect that Saturday’s demonstration will, like I said, be more of the same peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment right in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced that there would not be a curfew Thursday night, for the first time since Sunday.

Protesters continued to gather throughout the day Thursday around D.C., from downtown to near the Friendship Heights Metro station.

Near the D.C./Maryland border, protesters began organizing around midday. Wearing masks and holding signs with rallying cries for equality written on them, the protesters peacefully occupied several blocks of Wisconsin Avenue.

Outside of the immediate area, in Richmond, Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue would be taken down. Monuments along the avenue have been rallying points during the protests, and they have been tagged with graffiti, including messages that say “end police brutality” and “stop white supremacy.”

National Guard troops sent to DC

Bowser also thanked the governors of Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware for not sending National Guard troops to D.C. to quell the protests.

She once again called for D.C. statehood so that the nation’s capital would have autonomy over how the National Guard is deployed in the city. As it stands, the decision to deploy troops to the District is made on the federal level.

“The very first thing is we want troops from out-of-state out of Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said.

