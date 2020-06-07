7 displaced in Northeast DC house fire

Video posted to Twitter showed the back face of the row home almost fully engulfed.

Seven people are displaced after a fire damaged two Northeast D.C. rowhomes early Monday morning.

D.C. fire officials were dispatched to 2181 Half Moon Place just after 1 a.m. Monday, in a neighborhood of row houses east of Bladensburg Road near the National Arboretum.

Firefighters found flames stretching up the rear exterior of a 2 1/2-story dwelling, extending to its interior, attic and part of an adjacent home.

Video posted to Twitter showed the back face of the row home almost fully engulfed. Fire crews were able to fight back the blaze before it could cause serious damage to neighboring buildings, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Update Working Fire 2100 block Half Moon Pl. NE. #DCsBravest have fire under control, preventing potential serious spread to adjacent homes. Requesting @RedCrossNCGC for 7 displacements from 2 homes. Investigators on scene to determine cause. Early video of fire. pic.twitter.com/DvvREZDitf — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) June 15, 2020

There were no injuries. The regional Red Cross has been contacted to assist those displaced from the two homes directly affected.

The fire’s cause was still under investigation Monday morning.