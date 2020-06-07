Home » Washington, DC News » 7 displaced in Northeast…

7 displaced in Northeast DC house fire

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

June 15, 2020, 6:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Heavy damage is seen to the outside of a row home on Half Moon Place in Northeast D.C. on June 15, 2020. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Seven people are displaced after a fire damaged two Northeast D.C. rowhomes early Monday morning.

D.C. fire officials were dispatched to 2181 Half Moon Place just after 1 a.m. Monday, in a neighborhood of row houses east of Bladensburg Road near the National Arboretum.

Firefighters found flames stretching up the rear exterior of a 2 1/2-story dwelling, extending to its interior, attic and part of an adjacent home.

Video posted to Twitter showed the back face of the row home almost fully engulfed. Fire crews were able to fight back the blaze before it could cause serious damage to neighboring buildings, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

There were no injuries. The regional Red Cross has been contacted to assist those displaced from the two homes directly affected.

The fire’s cause was still under investigation Monday morning.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up