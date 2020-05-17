Home » Washington, DC News » Need a puzzle? DC…

Need a puzzle? DC offers waivers to nonessential educational and academic shops

Dan Friedell

May 17, 2020, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Music stores, bookstores, office supply stores, art supply stores, and toy stores that sell things like puzzles and games for child enrichment are examples of nonessential businesses eligible to reopen as soon as May 18 if they apply for a waiver from D.C.

The  Education and Academic Retail Shops (EARS) program is a pilot offered by the District so it can learn about how to allow more businesses to reopen safely.

With D.C. currently scheduled to move into its first phase of reopening on June 8, the pilot will be available for about three weeks, if businesses complete a waiver application through the EARS program website.

The stores must be based in the District and independently owned and operated to be eligible. The application requires that businesses provide an operation plan that will vigilant sanitization measures and ensure social distancing or contactless exchange.

As of Sunday, May 17, four businesses had already been approved:

  • Lost City Bookstores, 2467 18th St. NW
  • Middle C Music, 4530 Wisconsin Ave. NW
  • Child’s Play Toys and Books, 5536 Connecticut Ave. NW
  • Politics and Prose (three locations: 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW; 70 District Square SW; and 1270 5th St. NE

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up