Home » Washington, DC News » Georgetown head basketball coach…

Georgetown head basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

Zeke Hartner

May 22, 2020, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The head coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Friday.

Patrick Ewing said that he had chosen to make his diagnosis public to show that the disease can affect anyone.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said in a statement released by the university. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing is being treated at a local hospital. He is the only member of the Georgetown’s basketball program to test positive for the disease, according to the university.

He has been head coach of Georgetown’s men’s basketball program since April 2017.

More Coronavirus news

day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Coronavirus | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up