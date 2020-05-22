Georgetown head basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

Patrick Ewing, the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The head coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Friday.

Patrick Ewing said that he had chosen to make his diagnosis public to show that the disease can affect anyone.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said in a statement released by the university. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing is being treated at a local hospital. He is the only member of the Georgetown’s basketball program to test positive for the disease, according to the university.

He has been head coach of Georgetown’s men’s basketball program since April 2017.

More Coronavirus news

day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.