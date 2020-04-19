DC alters parking near restaurants and hospitals during pandemic

D.C. officials try to adjust the roadways to fit life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency “No Parking” signs have sprouted up in D.C. near restaurants and hospitals as city officials try to adjust the roadways to fit life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Marootian, director of the District Department of Transportation, said the agency is working with local businesses, ANC representatives, the D.C. Hospital Association and Washington Business Improvement Districts to determine the evolving requirements of specialized parking because of COVID-19.

“The purpose for restaurants, in particular, is to create more space for food deliveries and pickups because we know that people are relying on food delivery more than ever,” Marootian said.

“And around hospitals, we want to do everything we can to support our health care workers in ensuring that they have places to park around those hospitals sites is particularly important.”

There are specialized parking zones now established outside 150 restaurant sites and Marootian said more requests come in each day.

So far 5 hospitals in the city have received specialized on-street parking for hospital workers and more are expected in the days ahead.

