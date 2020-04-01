Home » Washington, DC News » 1 dead, 1 critical…

1 dead, 1 critical in DC crash on Pennsylvania Ave.

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

April 28, 2020, 11:00 AM

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in D.C. Tuesday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS was alerted to the overturned vehicle around 9:30 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue and Fort Davis Drive in Southeast.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between Southern Avenue and Alabama Avenue.

