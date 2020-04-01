1 dead, 1 critical in DC crash on Pennsylvania Ave.

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in D.C. Tuesday morning.
D.C. Fire and EMS was alerted to the overturned vehicle around 9:30 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue and Fort Davis Drive in Southeast.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between Southern Avenue and Alabama Avenue.
In SE, Pennsylvania Ave is now CLOSED btwn Southern Ave and Alabama Ave due to a crash investigation, follow police direction #DCTraffic #SEDC
