Home » Washington, DC News » Car crashes into Northwest…

Car crashes into Northwest DC restaurant

Abigail Constantino

February 27, 2020, 9:41 PM

restaurant crash
A car crashed into the dining area of Le Chat Noir in Northwest D.C. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

A car crashed into a restaurant in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night.

It happened on the 4900 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 7:15 p.m. The car crashed into the dining area of Le Chat Noir near the D.C. and Maryland border.

The driver of the car was evaluated and didn’t want to be taken to the hospital.

D.C. Fire and EMS said there were no other injuries.

restaurant crash
DC Fire and EMS investigate a crash inside in a D.C. restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

The damage to the building appears to be primarily cosmetic, and a Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs building inspector has been called. People were evacuated from the building.

Below is the area where it happened.

 

 

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Food & Restaurant News Local News Washington, DC News
Abigail Constantino chevy chase dc le chat noir maryland restaurant

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up