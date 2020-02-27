Car crashes into Northwest DC restaurant

A car crashed into the dining area of Le Chat Noir near the D.C. and Maryland border Thursday night.

A car crashed into a restaurant in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night.

It happened on the 4900 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 7:15 p.m. The car crashed into the dining area of Le Chat Noir near the D.C. and Maryland border.

The driver of the car was evaluated and didn’t want to be taken to the hospital.

D.C. Fire and EMS said there were no other injuries.

The damage to the building appears to be primarily cosmetic, and a Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs building inspector has been called. People were evacuated from the building.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.