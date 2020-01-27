New details released about Union Station Metro fatal stabbing

On Monday, D.C. police identified the victim as Anthony Williams, 20. Charging documents indicate that his murder was drug-related.

More information has been released regarding the deadly stabbing Sunday morning at the Union Station Metro.

Angel Moses, 23, told police that Williams is someone from whom she often bought K2, a product that contains synthetic marijuana.

Moses said she went to meet Williams on Sunday at Union Station to buy more, but she told investigators that he refused because she still owed him $5.

According to the documents, Moses admitted swinging a knife at Williams, but told police she did not know she had stabbed him and did not mean to kill him.

Surveillance video showed her fleeing the scene, ducking into both men’s and women’s restrooms at Union Station, where police found bloody paper towels and blood on the floor.

When Moses was arrested later that day in the Dupont Circle area, she had a cut on her hand and blood on her clothes.

Moses has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder while armed.

She also told police after the confrontation with Williams, she gave the knife to another man who was near the crime scene.

The charging documents said Edward Everstine, 29, was found riding a Metro train with a kitchen-style knife in a duffel bag that appeared to be covered in blood.

Everstine has been arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact.

