DC Police: 2 arrested after fatal stabbing at Union Station Metro

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at D.C.'s Union Station on Sunday morning.

A man is dead after a stabbing at Union Station on Jan. 26, 2020. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) Police tape is seen on the escalators at Union Station after a man was stabbed to death Jan. 26, 2020. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) Police are investigating why a man was stabbed on the mezzanine level of the Union Station Metro station. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at D.C.’s Union Station Metro Sunday morning.

D.C. police said Angel Moses, 23, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Edward Everstine, 29, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory.

The stabbing happened shortly before 8:30 a.m., less than an hour after Metro opened.

Police said the stabbing happened after a fight between Moses and the victim, who knew each other.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from a stab wound. The man died on the scene, according to D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Metro’s Red Line bypassed Union Station until just after 1 p.m. as police investigated.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.