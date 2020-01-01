Pedestrian killed after SUV veers onto sidewalk in Southeast DC, police say

D.C. police said a silver-colored SUV going southwest on Minnesota Avenue made a bad turn and drove off-road, hitting the pedestrian on a sidewalk.

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday after an SUV veered off the road and onto a sidewalk in Southeast D.C., police said.

The victim was identified as Loleita Patricia Gross, 32, of Southeast D.C.

The crash happened just before 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and L’Enfant Square Southeast.

D.C. police said a silver-colored SUV going southwest on Minnesota Avenue made a bad turn and drove off-road, striking Gross, who was on a sidewalk inside of a park area.

The driver and passengers of the SUV ran away from the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

Gross was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this crash can call police at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where police said the crash happened.

