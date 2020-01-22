Home » Washington, DC News » Metrobus crash causes damage…

Metrobus crash causes damage to multiple parked vehicles in Northwest DC

Teta Alim
and Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

January 22, 2020, 3:58 PM

A Metrobus driver caused damage to at least a half-dozen vehicles parked along a street in D.C.’s Cleveland Park neighborhood early Tuesday.

Just after 1 a.m., a Metrobus on the H4 route hit a parked vehicle at Porter Street and Connecticut Avenue Northwest, resulting in damage to multiple vehicles, a Metro spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

There was only one passenger on the bus, but there were no reports of injury.

“The bus operator was taken out of service for post-incident testing, which is standard procedure,” Metro spokesperson Sherri Ly said in the emailed statement.

Photos and video shared on social media showed scattered debris on the road and noticeably damaged cars.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News Washington, DC News
metro metrobus Metrobus crash wmata

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up