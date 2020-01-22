Metrobus crash causes damage to multiple parked vehicles in Northwest DC

A Metrobus driver caused damage to at least half a dozen vehicles parked along a street in D.C.'s Cleveland Park neighborhood early Tuesday.

Just after 1 a.m., a Metrobus on the H4 route hit a parked vehicle at Porter Street and Connecticut Avenue Northwest, resulting in damage to multiple vehicles, a Metro spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

There was only one passenger on the bus, but there were no reports of injury.

“The bus operator was taken out of service for post-incident testing, which is standard procedure,” Metro spokesperson Sherri Ly said in the emailed statement.

Photos and video shared on social media showed scattered debris on the road and noticeably damaged cars.

