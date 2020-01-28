Jack Evans files to run again for DC Council

Jack Evans filed paperwork Monday for a special June 16 election that will fill the Ward 2 seat he officially gave up Jan. 17. In addition, he's running for the Democratic primary for that same seat on June 2.

Ten days after officially resigning amid an ongoing ethics scandal, Jack Evans is making moves to reclaim his D.C. Council seat.

Evans filed paperwork Monday for a special June 16 election that will fill the Ward 2 seat he officially gave up Jan. 17. In addition, he’s on the ballot for the June 2 Democratic primary for that same seat.

If he were to prevail, it would set up a decidedly awkward dynamic on the D.C. Council. Evans’ resignation was announced Jan. 7, right before his colleagues were set to expel him.

Last month, an ad hoc committee — comprising every council member but Evans — found he had engaged in “prolonged and egregious wrongdoing.”

That followed a report late last year that said he “displayed a generally casual attitude towards the ethical responsibilities of a public official … which contributed to his repeated failures to comply with a number of basic ethical duties.”

And before his resignation, Evans had even faced opposition from his own constituents, with a recall petition being circulated.

Evans has also drawn the scrutiny of federal investigators: The FBI raided his Georgetown home back in June. Months later, the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability fined him $20,000 for his activities.

Local leaders reacted to the news on Twitter:

He hasn’t even received his last paycheck from a job he had to quit to avoid being fired from. The District will spend $1 million on a special election to replace him – and he says he’s running in it? This is unbelievable. DC deserves better than this. https://t.co/4tEGnHgcOG — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) January 27, 2020

This is a great story for reporters and a very bad story for the residents and businesses of Ward 2, as well as the entire city. I hope my colleagues have a unified voice speaking against this willful, selfish disregard for ethics and the public’s trust. https://t.co/TV0Dwt0WgN — Elissa Silverman (@tweetelissa) January 28, 2020

Ward 4 Councilmember Brandon Todd and Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh called Evans’ decision to run again “preposterous” and “arrogant.”

I thought we turned the page on that chapter of DC history. Preposterous. https://t.co/Tb6T4cH8UB — Brandon T. Todd (@brandonttodd) January 27, 2020

This is beyond arrogant. Mr. Evans is treating the ad hoc committee’s unanimous expulsion vote as a minor inconvenience rather than the condemnation that it was and is. His contempt for the people of DC and for the Council is on full display. https://t.co/qyQUGqfv8A — Mary M. Cheh (@marycheh) January 28, 2020

