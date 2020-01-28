Home » Washington, DC News » Jack Evans files to…

Jack Evans files to run again for DC Council

Jack Pointer

January 28, 2020, 5:30 AM

Ten days after officially resigning amid an ongoing ethics scandal, Jack Evans is making moves to reclaim his D.C. Council seat.

Evans filed paperwork Monday for a special June 16 election that will fill the Ward 2 seat he officially gave up Jan. 17. In addition, he’s on the ballot for the June 2 Democratic primary for that same seat.

If he were to prevail, it would set up a decidedly awkward dynamic on the D.C. Council. Evans’ resignation was announced Jan. 7, right before his colleagues were set to expel him.

Last month, an ad hoc committee — comprising every council member but Evans — found he had engaged in “prolonged and egregious wrongdoing.”

That followed a report late last year that said he “displayed a generally casual attitude towards the ethical responsibilities of a public official … which contributed to his repeated failures to comply with a number of basic ethical duties.”

And before his resignation, Evans had even faced opposition from his own constituents, with a recall petition being circulated.

Evans has also drawn the scrutiny of federal investigators: The FBI raided his Georgetown home back in June. Months later, the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability fined him $20,000 for his activities.

Local leaders reacted to the news on Twitter:

Ward 4 Councilmember Brandon Todd and Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh called Evans’ decision to run again “preposterous” and “arrogant.”

