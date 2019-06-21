FBI searches Georgetown home of DC Councilman Jack Evans

Agents left the site around 9:30 a.m. after carrying out several boxes and loading them into parked cars.
Evans — who was not allowed inside during the search — did not comment after authorities left. Neither did his lawyer. Evans simply slammed the door shut and clicked the deadbolt.
Knocks to the home’s front door went unanswered.
WTOP’s John Domen said the scene outside was relatively calm while agents searched, with neighbors alleging that Evans parks illegally, and with the FBI saying it was unlikely that court documents related to the search would be unsealed Friday.
Evans is under federal investigation tied to the accusations that he used his public positions on the D.C. Council and at Metro for personal gain.
Chairman Mendelson announced in a statement after the search that the D.C. Council would be launching its own internal investigation into Evans’ conduct and that he planned to remove Evans from his Committee on Finance and Revenue chairmanship.
“It is imperative that public officials maintain high ethical standards. Public trust is critical. At the same time, it is delicate and precious. We must now work to regain it,” Mendelson said.
He said that Evans’ removal requires approval from the full council, which he expects to happen in July.
“The memo and investigation released via WMATA make it clear that Councilmember Jack Evans took advantage of the public’s trust for his personal gain. He also betrayed the Council’s trust in appointing him to this role – and has done damage to this body and the District of Columbia,” Councilman Charles Allen said in a statement.
“With what has been revealed by WMATA’s internal ethics investigation, I believe council member Evans should be censured and removed from all committees, including as chair of the Committee on Finance and Revenue, until we have a resolution to any federal investigation.”
D.C. Republican Party Chairman Jose Cunningham also released a statement and called on Evans to resign from his D.C. Council position.
“We’ve seen this story several times before in the last decade. A D.C. council member commits unethical and often illegal acts. His colleagues sit on their hands and do nothing. The council member’s house is raided by the FBI. Well here we go again,” Cunningham said. “It’s time for Mr. Evans to do the right thing and step aside from his position on the D.C. Council.”
WTOP’s Neal Augenstein, John Domen and Max Smith contributed to this report.
