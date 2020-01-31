DC Council joins mayor in opposing Jack Evans run for Ward 2 seat

All 12 members of the D.C. council have joined Mayor Muriel Bowser in vocally opposing a campaign bid from former Ward 2 Council member Jack Evans for his old seat. He resigned two weeks ago amid an ethics scandal.

“All of us agreed to expel Jack Evans from the D.C. Council after an exhaustive investigation found numerous violations of our Code of Conduct. Mr. Evans resigned before we could formally vote to expel him last week. His decision to run for Ward 2 Council member again, which we do not and cannot support, shows a willful and arrogant disregard for ethics and is not in the best interests of the District,” said the council in a statement.

“It is time to rebuild the public’s trust in the Council, which is why it is time to move on and focus on the issues that matter most to the residents and businesses of our city,” the statement continued.

WTOP has reached out to Evans for comment.

Evans filed paperwork with the Board of Elections on Monday to seek the seat he held for 29 years in November. He also plans to run in the June special election to fill the position he resigned on Jan. 17, the day before an expulsion vote by the council.

A report released in November 2019 claimed Evans had committed numerous ethics violations, such as failing to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in outside income he was being paid, and failing to recuse himself from votes in actions on behalf of clients who were paying him at the time.

