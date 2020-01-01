1 killed, 2 injured in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police Cmdr. William Fitzgerald said bullets began flying around 1:35 p.m. outside a beer and wine store on the 2400 block of Franklin Avenue NE.

One man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting Monday in Northeast D.C. that police say was a targeted attack.

D.C. police Cmdr. William Fitzgerald said bullets began flying around 1:35 p.m. outside a beer and wine store on the 2400 block of Franklin Avenue NE near Langdon Park Recreation Center.

They found a man shot on the curb, who was in grave condition, Fitzgerald said. The victim later died.

Police later discovered that two other men showed up at local hospitals, Fitzgerald said during a news conference.

The people who congregate at the store where the shooting happened was targeted, but Fitzgerald said police do not yet know if the victims were the intended target.

Fitzgerald acknowledged that the store has been a sore spot in the community for a while, calling it a “drain on resources.” He said his officers have made several drug arrests there, set up cameras and monitored it using overtime hours.

Fitzgerald added that he hopes to get the store temporarily closed.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victims, and they are talking with witnesses to gather suspect information.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

